Bilaspur man shoots himself

Bilaspur: A man allegedly shot himself dead at Naswal in Bilaspur district on Thursday. His wife claimed that he was mentally unstable. She said Manohar, a tractor driver, had attempted to consume poison two weeks ago as well. She said she was busy with household chores when she heard a gunshot in a room and found her husband dead.
