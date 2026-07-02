Bilaspur police arrest 21-year-old interstate drug supplier from Punjab

Bilaspur police have arrested a 21-year-old interstate drug supplier from Punjab who was allegedly supplying chitta in the district through an organised supply chain network.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh (21), a resident of SBS Nagar, Punjab. Police alleged that he and his associates had been operating a supply chain-based drug trafficking network from Punjab.

Advertisement

Abhishek Dhiman, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur, said the network was unearthed on June 29 after an individual identified as Mohit Kumar (34), a resident of Mandi, was arrested with approximately 14 grams of chitta near Swarghat. Following the arrest, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation was launched.

Advertisement

He said that during the investigation, police thoroughly examined digital, technical and financial evidence and found that the contraband had been supplied from Punjab. “It was also found that another individual named Nishant Sharma (33), another resident of Mandi was also involved in this network, after which he was arrested on July 1. During the interrogation, both the accused confessed that they have been procuring chitta from Jashanpreet, who, along with other individuals, was running a supply chain based drug trafficking network. Following the revelation, a police team was dispatched to Punjab and the accused was arrested on July 2 from SBS Nagar,” he said.

The SP further said that further investigation is going on and more individuals who are associated with this network are being identified and will be arrested soon.