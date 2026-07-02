DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bilaspur police arrest 21-year-old interstate drug supplier from Punjab

Bilaspur police arrest 21-year-old interstate drug supplier from Punjab

Accused and his associates have been operating a supply chain-based drug trafficking network from Punjab

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Bilaspur police have arrested a 21-year-old interstate drug supplier from Punjab who was allegedly supplying chitta in the district through an organised supply chain network.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh (21), a resident of SBS Nagar, Punjab. Police alleged that he and his associates had been operating a supply chain-based drug trafficking network from Punjab.

Advertisement

Abhishek Dhiman, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur, said the network was unearthed on June 29 after an individual identified as Mohit Kumar (34), a resident of Mandi, was arrested with approximately 14 grams of chitta near Swarghat. Following the arrest, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation was launched.

Advertisement

He said that during the investigation, police thoroughly examined digital, technical and financial evidence and found that the contraband had been supplied from Punjab. “It was also found that another individual named Nishant Sharma (33), another resident of Mandi was also involved in this network, after which he was arrested on July 1. During the interrogation, both the accused confessed that they have been procuring chitta from Jashanpreet, who, along with other individuals, was running a supply chain based drug trafficking network. Following the revelation, a police team was dispatched to Punjab and the accused was arrested on July 2 from SBS Nagar,” he said.

The SP further said that further investigation is going on and more individuals who are associated with this network are being identified and will be arrested soon.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts