Bilaspur police arrest key interstate drug supplier from Punjab

The Bilaspur police have arrested a key interstate drug supplier allegedly involved in heroin trafficking from Ropar, Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Malkiyat Singh alias Malli (38), a resident of Moura village in Anandpur Sahib tehsil of Ropar district, Punjab.

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Providing the information, Bilaspur SP Abhishek Dhiman said that on August 21, 2026, the district police had arrested two persons, Aman (27) and Arun (27), with 14.5 g of heroin from Bilaspur. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was subsequently registered and an investigation was initiated.

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“During the investigation, police identified the primary source of the contraband on the basis of interrogation and digital and technical evidence. The investigation revealed that both accused had procured the contraband from Malkiyat, a Punjab-based drug supplier. Based on the investigation, a police team was dispatched to Ropar, from where the accused was arrested. He has been brought to Bilaspur for further proceedings,” said the SP.

He further said the investigation into the case was under way and the police were examining the involvement of more individuals in the network.

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Dhiman said the police were prioritising backward and forward linkages to dismantle the entire supply chain of the drug trafficking network.