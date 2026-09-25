Bilaspur police freeze Rs 1.35 crore assets in 7 drug trafficking cases

The Bilaspur police have frozen assets worth Rs 1.35 crore that were allegedly acquired by drug traffickers using money generated from drug trafficking in separate cases.

In the first case, the police have frozen assets worth Rs 21,21,565, including an under-construction house, vehicles, including two cars, and Rs 6,33,340 kept in a savings bank account. According to the police, these assets belong to Ajay Kumar alias Azad, who was arrested by the police in Ghumarwin with 6.17 gm of chitta (heroin). A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was subsequently registered and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the police conducted a financial investigation and found that the accused had acquired the assets using money generated from drug trafficking.

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In the second case, registered in Barmana, the police have frozen assets worth Rs 30,53,334 allegedly acquired by Anil Kumar alias Pintu, a resident of Panjgain in Bilaspur, who was arrested by the police in Barmana with 15.13 gm of chitta. Following a financial investigation, the police have frozen his property and seized a 100-gm gold biscuit.

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In the third case, registered in Ghumarwin, the police have frozen assets worth Rs 11,58,777, including a car and bank deposits. These assets were allegedly acquired by Dupal Singh, a resident of Mandi, and Jai Chand, a resident of Malana village in Kullu. Both accused were arrested with 1.8 kg of charas.

In another case, the police have frozen a property worth Rs 39,53,681, which was allegedly acquired by Rakesh, a resident of Balu village in Ghumarwin. He was arrested with 57.3 gm of chitta in Ghumarwin.

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In another case, the police have frozen Rs 6,07,598 kept in a savings bank account belonging to Jeeven Singh, a resident of Kullu, who was arrested by the police with 5.7 kg of hashish in Swarghat.

In the sixth case, the police seized assets worth Rs 13,21,287, including two cars and bank deposits, belonging to Umesh, a resident of Rua in Bilaspur, and Ajay Singh, a resident of Kandrour in Bilaspur. Both accused were arrested with 21.2 gm of chitta in Swarghat.

In the seventh case, the police seized assets worth Rs 13 lakh, including a car and two motorcycles, allegedly acquired by Aman Kumar, a resident of Syanh village in Mandi, and Arun Kumar, a resident of Ayan village in Mandi. The action came after both accused were arrested with 14.5 gm of chitta in the Swarghat area.

The Bilaspur SP said that further investigation into the cases was underway.