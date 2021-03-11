Bilaspur rail line to benefit farmers, industry: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur, August 17
Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, inaugurated a primary health centre (PHC) constructed at Rs 71 lakh and the science block of a government school built at Rs 92 lakh at Jagatkhana village in Bilaspur yesterday.
He said the construction of the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line was in progress and it would benefit industries and farmers as the carriage cost would reduce to one-fourth of the current cost. He added that 20 tunnels would be constructed on this railway line and seven of these had already been completed.
He said 26 bridges would be constructed and the work on 12 of them had started. He added that the building of AIIMS would be constructed at Rs 1,400 crore and the campus of hydro engineering college at Bandla would be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The OPD services were started in AIIMS in record time and soon a 150-bed IPD would be started. Anurag said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the AIIMS campus.
