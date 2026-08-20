Bilaspur rolls out comprehensive eye screening drive for children

The pilot project of ‘Mission Drishti’, aimed at ensuring the timely detection and treatment of eye-related problems among children, was launched in Bilaspur district on Tuesday.

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Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, while launching the project, said the aim of the initiative was to identify vision-related problems through eye screening of children in the district. He added eye screening was conducted on the first day at the primary school and the anganwari centre in the Diara sector of Bilaspur town.

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Rahul said ‘Mission Drishti Bilaspur’ was one of a kind comprehensive project in the state, aimed at using modern technology for the timely screening of children, identification of vision-related problems, and ensuring necessary treatment and follow-up.

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As many as 52 children were screened on the first day, and vision-related errors were detected in 11 children, including two diagnosed with astigmatism. The DC added that the identified children would be followed up, and necessary medical consultation and treatment would be provided as required.

Chief Medical Officer Shashi Dutt Sharma and eye specialist Ishani conducted the screening using a modern auto-refractometer, which assists in identifying vision problems and refractive errors.

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The screening aims to identify children who may have vision problems but are unable to communicate their difficulties themselves. In many cases, vision-related problems in children may manifest as difficulty concentrating on studies, trouble focusing, inability to see clearly what is written on the classroom board, or frequent headaches. Timely screening can help identify such problems at an early stage and enable appropriate corrective measures.

District-wide mission to begin from September 1

The Deputy Commissioner said that, based on the experience gained during the pilot phase, ‘Mission Drishti Bilaspur’ will be rolled out across the district on a larger scale from September 1. During the first phase, special emphasis will be placed on screening children up to eight years of age. Children attending anganwadi centres, as well as those studying in government and private schools, will be covered under the campaign.

A proper record of identified cases will be maintained, and regular follow-up will be undertaken. Children requiring spectacles, specialist consultation or other treatment will be provided with the necessary health services in a timely manner.