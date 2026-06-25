Bilaspur scientist conferred with Padma Shri

Agricultural scientist Dr Prem Lal Gautam from Bilaspur district has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of his exceptional contributions to science, engineering and sustainable agriculture. The honour has brought immense pride to Himachal Pradesh, particularly Bilaspur district, where his achievements are being celebrated as a source of inspiration for scientists, researchers and the farming community.

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Dr Gautam has earned national recognition for his pioneering work in agricultural innovation, biodiversity conservation and the protection of farmers’ rights. He played a crucial role in shaping policies aimed at preserving biological resources and ensuring that farmers benefit from scientific and technological advancements.

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His contributions were instrumental in the implementation of the Biological Diversity Act and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, two landmark legislations that strengthened biodiversity conservation and empowered farmers across the country.

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A distinguished agricultural geneticist and plant breeder, Dr Gautam was born on December 12, 1947, in Kandyana village of Bilaspur district. He completed his MSc and PhD from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi. During his illustrious career, he contributed significantly to the development of more than 12 improved crop varieties, including foxtail millet, rice bean, wheat, soybean and buckwheat, helping enhance agricultural productivity and food security.

Dr Gautam has held several key positions, including Deputy Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Director of the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, Vice-Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, and Chairperson of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority. He currently serves as Chancellor of Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, and Pro-Chancellor of Career Point University, Hamirpur.

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Congratulating him on the honour, Career Point University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjeev said the university was celebrating Dr Gautam’s achievement with great pride, describing the Padma Shri as yet another feather in his cap.