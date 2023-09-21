Bill in Himachal assembly to give state cadre to employees of all 5 municipal corporations

PTI

Shimla, September 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday introduced a bill in the assembly to give state cadre to the employees and officers of all five municipal corporations in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Municipal Services (Amendment) Bill-2023 outlines the integration, recruitment and conditions for municipal employees in the state.

The Bill would replace an ordinance promulgated on August 17.

Introducing the Bill, the chief minister said there was only Shimla Municipal Corporation when Himachal Pradesh Municipal Services Act, 1994 was enacted for the integration, recruitment and conditions of municipal services in it was not included in the state cadre.

But now four more Municipal Corporations -- Dharamsala, Mandi, Solan and Palampur -- have been added, necessitating an amendment in the Act to provide the state cadre, he added.

The posts of Municipal Councils and the Nagar Panchayats had already been made state cadre, he said.

