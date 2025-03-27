DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bill proposing jail, death penalty for organised crime, drug peddling tabled

Bill proposing jail, death penalty for organised crime, drug peddling tabled

Assembly in Session
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks after tabling various Bills in the House in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo
The state government has proposed to make laws very stringent, including a provision of life imprisonment and capital punishment in case of the death of a person due to a crime syndicate.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the home portfolio, tabled the Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, in the Vidhan Sabha today. The Bill proposed stringent penalties for crimes like drug trafficking, illegal mining, deforestation, human organ trafficking, wildlife trafficking and cyber terrorism.

The aim of the HP Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, is to tackle organised crime, safeguard public safety and economic stability. Anybody found possessing, purchasing, transporting or supplying drugs can face imprisonment and death penalty as well. A provision a Rs 10 lakh penalty on drug traffickers has also been made.

A provision has been made for capital punishment and imprisonment in case of the death of a person due to violence by a crime syndicate. The Bill targets financial networks of those involved in crimes and make more stringent the seizure and attachment of the property of persons engaged in such illegal activities. Enhanced punishments and penalties have been proposed for repeat offenders in various crimes.

The HP Drugs and Controlled Substances (Prevention, De-addiction and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, was also tabled in the House. It aims at tackling the threat of drug abuse and drug trafficking. There is a provision for stricter penalty for selling drugs to minors, trafficking near educational institutions, setting up of de-addiction and rehabilitation centres and special courts to expedite drug-related cases.

The HP Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2025, was also tabled.

