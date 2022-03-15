Bill to enhance seats in Shimla Municipal Corporation

Shimla, March 14
The government today replaced the Ordinance, issued earlier for enhancing the number of seats under Shimla Municipal Corporation from the present 37 with a regular enactment without any modification.
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today tabled the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 in the Vidhan Sabha today.
“Now, it has been observed that in many wards, the population has increased manyfold. It is difficult for an elected councillor to cater to the demands and needs of high population. Therefore, in order to ensure proper arrangements of civic amenities, balanced growth and people’s participation in development activities; the limit of maximum number of wards is needed to be increased,” the Bill read. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow
Comorbidity clause removed for booster doses for 60-plus