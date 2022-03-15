Bill to enhance seats in Shimla Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The government today replaced the Ordinance, issued earlier for enhancing the number of seats under Shimla Municipal Corporation from the present 37 with a regular enactment without any modification.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today tabled the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 in the Vidhan Sabha today.

“Now, it has been observed that in many wards, the population has increased manyfold. It is difficult for an elected councillor to cater to the demands and needs of high population. Therefore, in order to ensure proper arrangements of civic amenities, balanced growth and people’s participation in development activities; the limit of maximum number of wards is needed to be increased,” the Bill read. —