Bill to reduce Shimla Municipal Corporation wards to 34 tabled

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

The government today introduced the HP Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2023 to reduce the number of wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) from 41 to 34.

The previous BJP government had increased the number of wards from 34 to 41.

The government’s argument was that every ward had a population of about 4,987, which is ideal. “Reducing population per ward will lead to unnecessary involvement of the administration and financial burden,” it said.