Billing faces shortage of water, amenities

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 29

There is an acute shortage of drinking water at Billing, the take-off point for paragliding. Hundreds of tourists visiting the world famous paragliding site Billing are facing problems because of the paucity of water. The lone natural water source feeding Billing has dried up.

Tourists and paragliding enthusiasts reaching Billing are being forced to buy packaged water. The Special Area Development Authority (SADA) created by the state government is responsible for managing the affairs, but it has failed to do anything worthwhile.

SADA charges green tax from the motorists entering the Billing area, but no amenities have been created there.

Local residents say the state government’s decision to create SADA for Bir-Billing has failed to ensure proper amenities. Billing, located 9,000 above the sea level, is a preferred choice of paragliding enthusiasts from across the country and the world. But scores of tourists visiting the area suffer due to the lack of basic amenities.

At present, there is no electricity supply to Billing. Several plans were framed to lay underground power supply lines to Billing from Bir, but all remained confined to files. Most of the hotels and restaurants at Billing have been managing the daily affairs with the help of generators, which are spoiling the environment.

Dinesh Kapoor, Executive Engineer, IPH, Baijnath, said a plan to lift drinking water to the take-off point is ready, but the same could not be implemented in the absence of power supply.

“A master plan for the development of Billing is in the pipeline. The plan will be executed by the Tourism Department. A parking lot for incoming vehicles is under construction, while other development works will be carried out in a phased manner,” said SADA Chairman DS Thakur.