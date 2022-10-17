Bills unpaid, work to install streetlights stalled in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 16

A private company that was assigned the job of installing streetlights in different wards of the Palampur Municipal Corporation has left the job unfinished, since their pending bills for the past two months were not cleared by the civic body.

The firm had secured tender for the installation of streetlights through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal six months ago. It had already installed streetlights in almost half of the town and the MC had released over 50 per cent payment to the company.

However, the MC failed to clear the pending bills of the past two months. Therefore, the company withdrew its staff and equipment and left the job incomplete.

Residents of the town were expecting that all 15 wards would be provided streetlights before Diwali, but with the company, leaving the job and shifting its technical team to other project, there is no hope for the early installation of streetlights in the remaining areas.

MC Commissioner Vikram Mahajan admitted that the company’s bills were pending with the MC because of certain technical issues. However, he added that he would take up the matter in the MC House for the clearance of pending bills so that the work could be restored.

