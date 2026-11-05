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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bindal accuses Cong of promoting anarchy

Bindal accuses Cong of promoting anarchy

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders hold a protest in Hamirpur on Wednesday.
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BJP state president Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday accused the Congress and its INDIA alliance partners of attempting to create instability and weaken democratic institutions in the country. He was addressing a gathering at the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) programme organised at Kumar Palace here.

Bindal alleged that the Congress was aligning itself with forces hostile to India’s interests and attempting to undermine the country’s progress. He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India was making rapid strides in economic, strategic and technological sectors, while the Congress was indulging in politics that questioned institutional credibility.

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Targeting the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Bindal accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of betraying the people of the state. He termed the government’s four-year tenure anti-women and alleged corruption, claiming that several decisions had adversely affected public interest. He said people were seeking accountability for the promises made by the Congress in its election manifesto.

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Addressing the gathering, Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of questioning democratic institutions and electoral processes whenever his party faced electoral setbacks. He alleged that instead of accepting the people’s verdict, the Congress leadership was attempting to create confusion and distrust among citizens.

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