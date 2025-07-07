Bindal accuses govt of delayed response in rain disaster-affected areas of Mandi

BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal today launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress government in Himachal, accusing it of failing to respond swiftly during the recent natural disaster in Mandi district.

Addressing a press conference at Nerchowk in Mandi district today, Bindal said the Congress failed to shoulder its responsibility during the crisis and only initiated relief efforts after pressure from leaders of the BJP and drawing public criticism.

“While Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur was on the ground from day one, going door-to-door, the government remained inactive. It was only after the BJP’s prompt field presence that the state government began to act,” said Bindal. He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for swiftly deploying helicopters and providing Army support after being approached by BJP national president JP Nadda and Jai Ram Thakur.

Bindal further questioned Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s stance on infrastructure development. “The CM must clearly state whether he supports or opposes four-lane highways. Congress leaders have consistently opposed infrastructure projects, while illegal mining and deforestation continue unchecked, contributing to disasters,” he said.

He cited data indicating that 25 national highway projects were currently underway in Himachal Pradesh, covering a length of 2,592 kilometres. “Over Rs 1 lakh crore has already been allocated for the construction and maintenance of these roads,” Bindal said, while urging the CM to clarify his position on these development projects and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Highlighting the BJP’s relief initiatives, Bindal revealed that over 2,000 relief kits had been distributed in the disaster-affected areas within the last 48 hours. “Another 5,000 kits will be delivered soon. Each kit includes essential items like rice, wheat flour, pulses, oil, spices, salt and candles,” he said. “The BJP also plans to distribute utensils, blankets and establish community kitchens,” he said.

“Three separate BJP teams, led by senior leaders and MLAs, are overseeing relief operations in the Seraj, Nachan and Karsog constituencies,” he added.