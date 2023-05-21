Bindal: Cong came to power by giving 10 false guarantees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today accused the Congress of winning the Vidhan Sabha elections by making false promises to the people of the state though the difference in vote share of the two parties was a mere 0.9 per cent.

The State BJP Executive met here to chalk out programmes to be held to mark the completion of nine years of the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bindal said, “Those who are elated thinking that the BJP is on the downslide should be wary of the fact that the party has risen to heights from mere two MPs in the Lok Sabah.”

Bindal said that the UPA government’s 10-year rule was marked by scams while not only Himachal but also the whole country India had risen to great heights during the BJP rule.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, state incharge of party affairs Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, state Organisational Secretary Sidharthan, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, party MLAs, former legislators and office-bearers attended the meeting.

Anurag said, “India has emerged as a strong nation, which extends help to other countries during the times of crisis. Be it Covid outbreak when India came to the rescue of many nations or evacuating people of various nations, India has become a leading nation.”

He said, “India’s stature at the international level has grown under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it has progressed by leaps and bounds in every sector.”

The former Chief Minister said that the Congress had come to power in Himachal by giving false guarantees but people were now feeling cheated and disappointed. “Development has come to a standstill as the government has denotified over 900 institutions opened by the previous BJP government,” he added.

Bindal detailed the programmes to be organised in the state to mark nine years of the Modi government. “An eight-member committee has been constituted at the state level, seven-member committee at the district level and a four-member team at the mandal level to oversee the programmes,” he said.

He said that on June 1, campaign ‘Nau Saal Bemisaal’ would be launched at 17 organisational districts by 17 senior leaders, who would visit the homes of 1,000 eminent people. He added that the ‘Ghar Ghar Abhiyan’ would be held between June 20 and 30 and the ‘Maan ki Baat’ programme on June 25.