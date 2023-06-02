Bindal launches BJP’s mass contact drive

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 1

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal launched the party’s mass contact programme here today. Naresh Bansal, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, was also present on the occasion.

He said, “The Central Government led by Narendra Modi has completed nine years and this achievement is being celebrated in all Assembly segments by launching a mass contact programme. Senior leaders are involved in the campaign and there is a lot of enthusiasm among party workers.”

Bindal said, “The world today trusts India and our country trusts Narendra Modi. India is moving ahead under Modi’s leadership with major thrust on national security.”

He elaborated upon other initiatives of the Central Government like strong political willpower to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that domestic defence production had exceeded Rs one lakh crore and our armed forces have been equipped with modern weapons. A record number of new roads and bridges have been constructed in border areas.