Bindal names team of 20 as BJP prepares for LS polls

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 20

Striking a balance between leaders owing allegiance to all senior leaders, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal today announced his new team comprising of 20 state office-bearers. The team includes three women.

The team comprises nine vice presidents, three general secretaries, seven secretaries and one treasurer. Vandana Yogi has been appointed state president of Mahila Morcha replacing Rashmi Dhar Sood. Tilak Raj has been appointed state president of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

The team announced Vice-presidents (nine): Virender Kanwar, Pawan Kajal, Hans Raj, Rajiv Sehzal, Govind Thakur, Rashmi Dhar Sood, Payal Vaidya, Sanjeev Katwal and Rajeev Bhardwaj

State treasurer (one): Kamaljit Sood

Secretaries (seven): Vinod Kumar, Vishal Chauhan, Sanjay Thakur, Narender Attri, Sumit Sharma, Daisy Thakur and Munich Chauhan

The new team has been announced by Bindal tactfully so as to forge unity and take all faction together in the fight against Congress, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The new team has loyalists of BJP Chief JP Nadda, former chief ministers PK Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur.

The three women leaders who have found place in the state body include outgoing state president of Mahila Morcha Rashmi Dhar Sood, Payal Vaidya from Mandi and Daisy Rawat from Kasauli.

Bindal, who has been handed over the reins of the party recently for the second time, has tried to strike a balance by giving representation to all regions, castes and marginalised sections. The new appointments have come into effect immediately.

Those appointed vice-presidents are Virender Kanwar, former minister and a diehard Dhumal loyalist, Pawan Kajal, MLA and OBC leader who had switched sides from the Congress before the 2022 Assembly elections, Churah MLA Hans Raj from the reserved category, Rajiv Sehzal, former Health Minister, also from the SC community, former Education Minister Govind Thakur, outgoing state Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood, who is close to Nadda, Payal Vaidya, Sanjeev Katwal and Rajeev Bhardwaj.

The three general secretaries include Sikander Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP who belongs to the SC community, Trilok Kapoor, a Gaddi and Scheduled Tribe (ST) from Kangra and Bihari Lal Sharma. Kamaljit Sood (Shimla) has been appointed as the state treasurer.

Those appointed secretaries include Vinod Kumar, Nachan MLA and a Dhumal loyalists, Vishal Chauhan (Jwali), Dr Sanjay Thakur (Sundernagar), Narender Attri (Dharampur), Sumit Sharma (Una), Daisy Thakur (Kasauli) and Munich Chauhan (Nahan).

Bindal has also appointed 10 state BJP spokesperson. They are Rakesh Sharma (Dharamsala), Mahender Dharmani (Ghumarwin), Omesh Djutt Sharma (Palampur), Baldev Tomar (Shillai), Ajay Rana (Sundernagar), Balbir Verma (Chopal), Sandeepini Bhardwaj (Theog), Vivek Sharma (Solan), Chetan Bragta (Jubbal-Kotkhai) and Vinod Thakur (Badsar).

The seven co-spokesperson are Pyar Singh (Shimla), Sanjay Sharma (Dharamsala), Amit Sood (Kullu), Rajat Thakur (Dharampur), Vishwa Chaksu (Dharamsala), Sudeep Mahajan (Shimla) and Rama Thakur. Karan Nanda has been appointed as media in-charge. The organisational overhaul at the district level was done by Bindal yesterday.

Pramod Thakur (Shimla Rural) has been appointed as office secretary and Kiran Bawa and Sapna Kashyap as co-office secretaries.

#BJP #Shimla