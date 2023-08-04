 Bindal recasts core group, retains most senior leaders : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Bindal recasts core group, retains most senior leaders

Bindal recasts core group, retains most senior leaders

Bindal recasts core group, retains most senior leaders

Rajeev Bindal, State BJP president. File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 3

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal has reconstituted the all-important party core committee and retained most of the senior leaders. Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma is one of the new names in the committee.

Bindal, after being handed over the reins of the party for the second time, reconstituted the state BJP executive and appointed new district presidents late last night. He announced the recast core committee that included the entire top brass of the party in the state. Some senior leaders, who were not part of the state executive earlier, had also been included in the core committee.

Loyalists of Nadda, dhumal adjusted

  • Leaders owing allegiance to all senior leaders like BJP national president JP Nadda and former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur and PK Dhumal have been accommodated in the committee
  • Former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur, PK Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, state Organisational Secretary Siddarthan, former state president Satpal Singh Satti, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, former Health Minister Rajeev Sehjal and Trilok Kapoor have been retained
  • National BJP vice-president Saudan Singh, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon were also included in the core committee as permanent invitees

Some new leaders, who have found place in the core committee, are Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, state general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar. Bihari Lal Sharma and Sikander Kumar are, however, ex-officio members of the core committee by virtue of holding posts in the state body.

The core group takes all important decisions whether it is pertaining to party programmes or shortlisting the names of candidates for the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, though the central leadership takes the final call.

Former Congress minister Harsh Mahajan, who had switched sides just before the 2022 Assembly elections, and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker and sitting Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar were included in the core committee some time ago.

Mahajan’s induction into the party had led to resentment among BJP men, who said turncoats were being recognised at the cost of people who had remained loyalists. As such, Randhir Sharma’s inclusion seems to be an attempt to mollify such sentiments.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal, both of whom had surprisingly not found a place in the state body, had been retained in the core committee. As such, Bindal yet again struck a balance by including leaders owing allegiance to all senior leaders like BJP national president JP Nadda, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and former Chief Minister PK Dhumal.

#BJP #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

3
Trending

Watch: Social media influencer lands in trouble over ‘celebration’ video; Punjab police seize SUV

4
Haryana

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

5
Nation

Govt restricts import of laptop, tablets and computers with immediate effect

6
Haryana

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

7
Delhi

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway to remain closed for 2 days, says Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh

9
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

10
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

NUH FLARE-UP: Bulldozer ‘justice’, houses of 250 violence accused razed

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra

On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

17 injured in fresh violence

Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Manipur violence debate: Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary third extension

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension

Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post


Cities

View All

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

Drug peddler held with 6-kg heroin

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sec 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; cop quizzed

Boy held for copper theft at solar plant

LS clears Bill on Delhi services, Shah calls out Oppn for ‘double standards’

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Citing impropriety, Shah tears into Delhi Govt over ordinance

Ex-minister protests for sterilisation of stray dogs

Neeraj Bawania gang’s shooter held in Rohini

Priest robbed of ~15K, gold ring

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Lok Sabha Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for rest of monsoon session

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Police recover more pistols from gangster Balachauria

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

State-level Independence Day event in Patiala