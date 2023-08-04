Bindal recasts core group, retains most senior leaders

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 3

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal has reconstituted the all-important party core committee and retained most of the senior leaders. Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma is one of the new names in the committee.

Bindal, after being handed over the reins of the party for the second time, reconstituted the state BJP executive and appointed new district presidents late last night. He announced the recast core committee that included the entire top brass of the party in the state. Some senior leaders, who were not part of the state executive earlier, had also been included in the core committee.

Loyalists of Nadda, dhumal adjusted Leaders owing allegiance to all senior leaders like BJP national president JP Nadda and former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur and PK Dhumal have been accommodated in the committee

Former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur, PK Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, state Organisational Secretary Siddarthan, former state president Satpal Singh Satti, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, former Health Minister Rajeev Sehjal and Trilok Kapoor have been retained

National BJP vice-president Saudan Singh, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon were also included in the core committee as permanent invitees

Some new leaders, who have found place in the core committee, are Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, state general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar. Bihari Lal Sharma and Sikander Kumar are, however, ex-officio members of the core committee by virtue of holding posts in the state body.

The core group takes all important decisions whether it is pertaining to party programmes or shortlisting the names of candidates for the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, though the central leadership takes the final call.

Former Congress minister Harsh Mahajan, who had switched sides just before the 2022 Assembly elections, and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker and sitting Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar were included in the core committee some time ago.

Mahajan’s induction into the party had led to resentment among BJP men, who said turncoats were being recognised at the cost of people who had remained loyalists. As such, Randhir Sharma’s inclusion seems to be an attempt to mollify such sentiments.

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal, both of whom had surprisingly not found a place in the state body, had been retained in the core committee. As such, Bindal yet again struck a balance by including leaders owing allegiance to all senior leaders like BJP national president JP Nadda, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and former Chief Minister PK Dhumal.

#BJP #Shimla