Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bindal’s brother sent to five-day police custody in rape case

Bindal’s brother sent to five-day police custody in rape case

Ram Kumar Bindal was admitted to Regional Hospital Friday evening following chest pain

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:15 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ram Kumar Bindal was arrested in a rape case on Friday evening.
A Solan court today remanded Ram Kumar Bindal, elder brother of state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, in five-day police custody. Ram Kumar was arrested in a rape case last evening.

Meanwhile, Ram Kumar Bindal was admitted to the Regional Hospital last evening following chest pain though his condition is stated to be stable.

SP, Solan, Gaurav Singh said, “A local court on Saturday sent Ram Kumar to five-day police custody. Medical officers have been permitted to question him in the hospital in their presence.” He refuted allegations levelled by BJP leaders that the case was politically motivated and said, “The police arrested the accused after collecting corroborative evidence over two days. The forensic examination of the crime site, besides a CCTV camera footage proved that the victim remained in Ram Kumar’s clinic for sufficient time.”

He said that though the accused didn’t attend to outdoor patients on Wednesday, he made an exception for the victim, whom he attended to without a female attendant. An eyewitness, who had seen the woman coming out of the clinic crying, also corroborated the allegations.

Also, the entry of a patient made on the clinic’s register was torn but the forensic examination corroborated it. The victim had come to the clinic alone.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders and officials of several social organisations of Solan met with Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma at his residence today and requested him to ensure an impartial probe into the allegations.

The delegation included former minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, former MLAs KL Thakur and Paramjit Singh Pammi, state BJP vice- presidents Rashmi Dhar Sood.

They said that 82-year-old Ram Kumar Bindal was a respected public figure. They added that Ram Kumar was innocent and demanded a fair probe into the case.

