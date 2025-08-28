DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Biochar plant to be set up in Neri soon: CM

Biochar plant to be set up in Neri soon: CM

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the signing of a tripartite memorandum of agreement in Shimla on Wednesday.
India’s first state-supported biochar programme will commence in the state with the setting up of a biochar plant at Neri in Hamirpur within six months.

A tripartite memorandum of agreement (MoA) in this regard was signed today between Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, and ProClime Services Private Limited, Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“This project is a step towards environmental conservation through intelligent mitigation of forest fires while also enhancing livelihood opportunities and awareness among communities,” the Chief Minister said.

The collaboration aims to produce biochar by utilising biomass such as pine needles, lantana, bamboo and other tree-based material. Biochar, derived from forest and farm-based biomass, has wide applications in agriculture, metallurgy and other industries.

Sukhu directed that the MoA be implemented within six months to benefit the people of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba, Bilaspur, and Solan districts.

The initiative will not only create employment opportunities but also help the state secure carbon credits. ProClime, through the Forest Department, will engage local communities in sustainable biomass collection and the participants will be paid Rs 2.50 per kg of biomass collected, with performance-based incentives for maintaining quality and quantity.

