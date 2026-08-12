Biodiversity park to be set up in Ghumarwin at Rs 10 crore: Dharmani

A biodiversity park will be established at a cost of Rs 10 crore in the Fetidhar area of Panoh g​ram panchayat along the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur district, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing a gathering. He added that a state-level Van Mahotsav was scheduled for August 14 at Dadhol in Bilaspur district and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be present on the occasion.

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Dharmani said that the objective of the proposed biodiversity park in the Fetidhar area was to conserve the region's natural wealth and biodiversity while developing it as a tourism destination. He added that tourists travelling to Kullu and Manali via the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway would be encouraged to visit the park, allowing them to stop and enjoy the area's natural beauty. This initiative would boost tourism activities in the panchayats situated along the four-lane highway and create new employment and self-employment opportunities for local residents.

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He said that the development of the park would foster small businesses, tourism-related activities and other self-employment avenues at the local level, thereby strengthening the regional economy. “Around 50 kanals have been made available for the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ghumarwin and Rs 55 crore has been sanctioned for its first phase that will further improve the educational infrastructure in the region.