Bioresource institute marks foundation day with focus on innovation, nation-building

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, celebrated the 85th CSIR Foundation Day on its campus on Monday, highlighting the organisation’s contribution to scientific research, innovation and nation-building.

Established in 1942, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has a pan-India presence, with a network of 37 national laboratories, 39 outreach centres, an Innovation Complex and three units.

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Director, CSIR-IHBT, Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav welcomed the guests and highlighted the institute’s major initiatives, including the Floriculture Mission, Aroma Mission and conservatories. He also spoke about new species discovered by the institute as part of its bioresource conservation and prospection initiatives.

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Emphasising the need to make science and technology more responsive to society, Dr Yadav said scientific institutions must focus on addressing emerging challenges and meeting people’s needs through innovative technological solutions.

Dr Chindi Vasudevappa, Senior Director, FARE Labs Pvt Ltd, and former Vice-Chancellor of NIFTEM, Sonipat, Haryana, was the chief guest. Congratulating CSIR and CSIR-IHBT on their achievements, he said CSIR had remained a pillar of research and development in the country since its inception. He said CSIR had played a significant role in developing breakthroughs aimed at strengthening self-reliance in India while also contributing to global scientific progress. He wished the institute continued success in its future endeavours.

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Dr Manoj Kumar, Director, BRIC-National Institute of Plant Genome Research, New Delhi, delivered the keynote address. He spoke about recent developments in plant genome research and their implications for science and society.

The occasion also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between CSIR-IHBT and Himalayan Mycology Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Palampur, for cooperation in mushroom research and value addition. A material transfer agreement was also signed with the Municipal Corporation, Palampur, for providing a decomposer to convert organic waste into compost, marking another step towards sustainable waste management.