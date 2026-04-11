Bir association demands amendment in fire safety policy for hotels across Himachal

Hotel operators of the Bir Nagar panchayat area today met Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma and demanded simplification of the existing complex fire safety policy for hotels, so that it could provide relief to hoteliers across Himachal Pradesh.

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The association emphasised on the urgent need for the hotel friendly fire safety system in the state. Bir Hotel Association suggested for the construction of large water storage tanks in the forest-adjacent nagar panchayat areas, along with a permanent pipeline-based fire system, which would benefit both local residents and hotel owners.

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While highlighting the ecological sensitivity of the region, the association also demanded provision of a proper sewerage system.

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As the area plays a significant role in groundwater recharge, such infrastructure would help maintain cleanliness and sustainability of water sources.

To further enhance safety measures for the world-famous paragliding destination Bir Billing, the association has requested that overhead electricity lines within the nagar panchayat area be shifted underground. This would minimise potential risks during paragliding activities.

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To address water scarcity during the peak tourist season, the association proposed bringing water from the Rajgundha area and incorporating the scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission to meet long-term requirements.

In view of increasing tourist inflow, the association has also called for revising the region’s master plan with a vision for the next 30 years. Key suggestions include widening of roads, developing new routes and creating trekking trails and cycling tracks in the forest areas. Additionally, there was an urgent need to upgrade and widen the road heading from Bari to the hot water fall, the association said.

The Bir Hotel Association urged Sharma to take up these issues with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on a priority basis to ensure balanced development of tourism and infrastructure in the region.