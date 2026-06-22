Bir-Billing faces a looming waste crisis as hotel association withdraws collection services

The garbage crisis in Bir- Billing is likely to worsen after the Bir Hotel Association decided to discontinue its waste collection and disposal services across the area with immediate effect, citing lack of cooperation and support from the district administration. The association has formally informed Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Berwa of its decision through a letter.

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While speaking to mediapersons association president Satish Abrol said the Bir Hotel Association had been managing waste collection and disposal in the region for the past four years, as no alternative system existed in the world-famous paragliding destination. However, despite repeated efforts, he claimed that the association did not receive adequate administrative support, leaving it with no option but to withdraw from the responsibility.

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He added that the responsibility for waste management now lies with the Special Area Development Authority of the Kangra district administration, noting that continued waste handling had become increasingly difficult for the association.

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The association had earlier launched a large-scale cleanliness drive under the slogan “Zero Waste Destination” to maintain Bir-Billing as a clean and environmentally sustainable tourist hub. Over the past 56 months, it claims to have processed more than 1,200 tonnes of wet waste and nearly 1,300 tonnes of dry waste from the area.

Abrol said a major setback occurred when waste that was earlier being sent to a cement factory for disposal could no longer be transported for nearly a year. This led to the accumulation of around five truckloads of segregated dry waste, creating a serious storage challenge. Although the waste had been properly segregated and packed, adequate storage space was no longer available.

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He further stated that several requests were made over the past year to the administration to arrange scientific disposal of waste through Ambuja Cement, but no viable solution was reached. The continued accumulation of waste, he said, made it impossible to sustain operations.

In its letter to the Deputy Commissioner, the association said it would continue services only until July 10, after which responsibility should be taken over by the local civic body. It has urged the Bir Municipal Panchayat to begin waste collection from July 11 to prevent garbage accumulation in the tourist destination.

The development has raised concerns among residents and tourism stakeholders, who fear that any disruption in waste management could damage Bir’s reputation as one of Himachal Pradesh’s leading eco-tourism destinations. The authorities are now expected to intervene to prevent a potential sanitation crisis during the peak tourist season.