Bir-Billing hoteliers launch cleanliness drive

Palampur, April 12
After the weeklong Pre-International Paragliding World Cup Championship, the Bir-Billing Hotel Association today started a campaign to clean the take-off point and the landing area.
Volunteers collected garbage littered by tourists and locals within 10 km radius from Chogan to Billing. Over 40 members of the association, mostly local youth, are taking part in the campaign.
The waste collected by them includes plastic wrappers and empty water bottles. Unfortunately, the state agencies have turned a blind eye to the large-scale environmental degradation in the area.
These volunteers have no support from the authorities like the Special Area Development Authority, SDM, forest and IPH departments. However, the paragliding association here is taking a keen interest in making the area clean and green.
Over 50 hotels and restaurants have come up in the area over the past five years. Hundreds of tourists visit the valley daily for paragliding, but there are no arrangements for the proper handling of garbage. The hotel association has, therefore, come forward to collect and dispose of the waste.
