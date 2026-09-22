Bir-Billing, Indrunag set for major infra development

The Tourism Department has initiated the process of obtaining clearance under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for the diversion of forestland at Indrunag near Dharamsala, paving the way for the development of infrastructure at one of the region’s most popular paragliding sites.

Around 13 kanals of forestland at the Indrunag take-off point has been identified for transfer to the Tourism Department. Since the site falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, no permanent tourism-related development can be undertaken until the required clearances are secured and the land is formally vested with the department.

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District Tourism Development Officer Vinay Dhiman says that once forest clearance is received, the department will appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed development plan for the site. The proposed improvements are expected to include visitors’ amenities, landscaping and infrastructure aimed at enhancing the overall experience for adventure tourists.

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Over the years, Indrunag has gained popularity among paragliding enthusiasts visiting Dharamsala. However, the absence of departmental ownership over the land has limited the creation of basic facilities, despite the growing tourist footfall.

Simultaneously, the Tourism Department is pressing ahead with plans to strengthen infrastructure at Bir-Billing, one of the world’s most renowned paragliding destinations. Dhiman says that 24 kanals at Billing have already been diverted to the department and a consultant has been engaged to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the take-off site.

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The proposed master plan envisages landscaping, improved facilities for visitors and the creation of essential amenities to support both professional pilots and tourists. Bir-Billing enjoys global recognition for its favourable flying conditions and breathtaking Himalayan scenery. Widely known as India’s paragliding capital, it has hosted two editions of the prestigious Paragliding World Cup in 2015 and 2024, attracting participants and spectators from across the world. The site also remains a major centre for commercial tandem flights and recreational paragliding activities throughout the year.

The department is also exploring the development of Kand-Kardiana near Dharamsala as a new paragliding destination. Technical experts have already cleared the site and officials are at present examining revenue records to determine the extent of forest and private land involved before proceeding further.

Meanwhile, two proposed sites have been ruled out following technical evaluations. The Tang-Narwana site near Dharamsala has been rejected because of its location in a restricted red zone close to an Army area. Similarly, the Ashapuri site in Palampur was found unsuitable due to a steep cliff at the take-off point, raising serious safety concerns for paragliding operations.