Bir-Billing resumes solo flying under stricter safety guidelines

Following the death of a Bulgarian pilot and injuries to at least three other pilots in back-to-back paragliding crashes, the authorities have tightened safety norms, making compliance with flying regulations, weather checks and emergency preparedness mandatory for solo flyers at Bir-Billing. The temporary ban on solo flying has been lifted with immediate effect, subject to strict compliance with the prescribed conditions.

Solo flying had been suspended for four days on Sunday after a spate of crashes over the past week. A 47-year-old Bulgarian pilot was killed in a crash on Sunday, while his British companion, also flying solo, crashed but escaped with minor injuries. Earlier in the week, two foreign pilots were injured when their paragliders crashed in the Dhauladhar hills overlooking Palampur. One was rescued after a three-day operation and the other after two days.

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In an order issued on Tuesday, Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam directed all pilots, including foreign and visiting flyers, to comply with the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2022, the National Air Sports Guidelines, 2023, and other applicable safety regulations.

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Visiting pilots must keep their passports, valid visas where applicable, pilot licences or ratings, insurance covering paragliding accidents and search-and-rescue operations, and other prescribed registration documents ready for verification by authorised officials and paragliding marshals.

The order makes essential safety equipment mandatory, including radio communication devices, flight instruments, a fully charged mobile phone, a power bank, a first-aid kit and emergency survival gear. Helmets and reserve parachutes must be carried as prescribed. Live-tracking devices have been recommended to help in monitoring and rescue.

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Pilots must check weather forecasts before flying and again on the morning of the flight. Flying is prohibited in strong or gusty winds, rain, poor visibility, thunderstorms, excessive cloud cover, turbulence and other hazardous conditions. Pilots must discontinue flights if conditions deteriorate and follow the restrictions imposed by marshals.

They must also inform emergency contacts about their proposed routes and expected landing locations, conduct pre-flight equipment checks, and familiarise themselves with launch sites, terrain, landing zones and emergency procedures. Flying with another pilot is advised wherever practicable, particularly on long-distance routes and in remote mountain areas.

During flights, pilots must keep a safe distance from other gliders, observe right-of-way rules and avoid hazardous terrain and dangerous weather formations. Landing zones must be kept clear, and unplanned landings must be reported promptly.

Marshals will verify credentials and safety requirements, monitor weather and flying conditions, and report accidents or violations to the authorities. The administration has reserved the right to impose further restrictions or suspend solo or tandem operations if safety concerns arise.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department plans to convene a meeting with stakeholders to address the recurring accidents. Deputy Director (Tourism), Kangra, Vinay Dhiman said many crashes occurred when foreign pilots unfamiliar with the terrain ventured into inner valleys, where downdrafts, or pockets of descending air, can make paragliders lose altitude rapidly and raise the risk of crashes.

“There is also a proposal to divide the flying area into red, orange and green zones to improve pilot safety,” Dhiman said.