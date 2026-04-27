Bir-Billing sees tourist surge, records 300 paragliding flights in one day

A surge in tourist arrivals has been recorded at the Bir-Billing paragliding destination in Kangra district. As many as over 300 flights have been conducted in one day as the summer season gathers momentum. The scenic valley remained abuzz with activity over the weekend, as adventure enthusiasts from across the country thronged Bir-Billing for tandem paragliding. Over 300 tourists took to the skies on Sunday, making it one of the busiest days of the season so far, according to reports.

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In addition to domestic visitors, several foreign pilots have arrived in the region to fly at one of the world’s premier paragliding sites. Known for hosting international paragliding events, Bir-Billing continues to attract thrill-seekers and aviation enthusiasts from around the globe.

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Tourists are not only enjoying flights from Billing but are also exploring the picturesque Rajgundha valley and other nearby scenic locations. The rise in visitor numbers has significantly boosted the local hospitality sector.

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Bir currently has more than 200 hotels, guest houses and hostels, many of which reported high occupancy during the weekend rush. Local stakeholders said the increase in tourist footfall has brought cheer to businesses dependent on tourism.

Officials associated with the industry said nearly 300 registered local pilots are currently engaged in tandem flying operations. Bir Hotel and Restaurant Association president Satish Awasthi said the strong weekend turnout had provided a significant boost to the local economy.

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He added the tourism boom was benefiting not only hotel owners but also taxi operators, café owners, shopkeepers and others linked to the service sector. The rise in tourist activity has raised hopes of a robust summer season in the coming weeks.

In contrast, tourism in other destinations remained relatively subdued, with hotel occupancy in several hill towns reported at around 40 per cent on Sunday. Representatives of the Hotel and Restaurant Association said the season had not yet picked up as expected in Palampur, Kangra and Dharamsala.

However, they expressed optimism that tourist arrivals would increase in the coming days as temperatures rise in the plains and summer vacations begin. Stakeholders across Kangra district remain hopeful that destinations such as Bir-Billing, Dharamsala, McLeodganj and Palampur will see stronger inflows in the weeks ahead, supporting a broader revival in business activity across the region.