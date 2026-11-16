Bir-Billing’s boom raises fears of unplanned growth

Unregulated construction and inadequate civic infrastructure are threatening the ecological character and tourism potential of Bir-Billing, one of the world’s leading paragliding destinations. In the absence of effective regulatory checks, the picturesque valley is seeing rapid and haphazard urbanisation, raising fears that it could eventually face the problems of overcrowded destinations such as Shimla, Manali and McLeodganj.

Located 40 km from Palampur, Bir-Billing has emerged over the past five years as a major attraction for domestic and foreign tourists. Besides its international reputation for paragliding, it is popular for trekking, camping and other adventure activities. Hundreds of tourists visit the valley every season, generating considerable economic activity for local residents.

However, the rapid growth of tourism has also triggered a construction boom. Dozens of hotels, homestays and commercial buildings are coming up without what residents describe as adequate planning and regulatory oversight. This has raised questions about the enforcement of Town and Country Planning (TCP) regulations and the role of the authorities responsible for regulating construction in the area.

Residents fear that unless corrective measures are taken immediately, Bir-Billing could lose its natural charm and suffer from traffic congestion, parking shortages and pressure on basic amenities, problems already confronting several hill stations. Although the local hotel association has been trying to keep the area clean, the growing footfall and the expansion of commercial establishments have made the task increasingly difficult.

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“Basic civic amenities are missing in Bir and Billing, despite the area emerging as a major tourist destination over the past five years. Billing is also a popular trekking route. Hundreds of foreign tourists trek through this region every season towards snow-covered destinations and remote areas such as Bara Bhangal, Holi, Barot, Kothi Kohar, Swar, Bharmour and Chamba,” said a local travel agent and trekking expert.

He said the government should focus on developing existing tourist destinations by creating essential infrastructure rather than announcing new tourism projects. Proper planning, waste management, parking and other basic amenities could help Bir-Billing attract more tourists while preserving its natural environment.

Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said the state government had already constituted a Nagar Panchayat for the planned development of Bir-Billing, and necessary steps were being taken to streamline matters. The Nagar Panchayat will work in close coordination with the TCP Department so that illegal construction at Bir-Billing is stopped, he said.