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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bir police roll out new traffic plan to tackle tourist rush

Bir police roll out new traffic plan to tackle tourist rush

The new arrangement will remain in effect from June 21 to July 15

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Traffic congestion near Baijnath as vehicles remain stuck on the road heading to Bir-Billing.
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Amid a surge in tourist arrivals and recurring traffic congestion on the narrow roads of the world-famous paragliding destination Bir-Billing, the Bir police have implemented a revised traffic management plan.

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The new arrangement will remain in effect from June 21 to July 15. Under the plan, the road heading from Bir-Chaugan to the landing site will operate as a one-way route daily from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm to facilitate smoother traffic movement during peak hours.

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According to police officials, vehicles heading towards the landing site will be routed via Hotel Sagar Matha and Gandhi Chowk before reaching the landing area. For the return journey to Bir, motorists will be required to use the Kyore-Bir link road.

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As part of the revised traffic arrangements, the Bir-Jonta road will remain closed to paragliding-related activities and heavy vehicles throughout the period.

To further streamline traffic flow, roadside loading and unloading activities have been prohibited from 10 am to 10 pm. Violators will face action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Adarsh Baryal said the daily influx of thousands of tourists had made traffic congestion a major challenge in the area. Baijnath DSP Sandeep Sharma said the measures were aimed at improving traffic management and ensuring greater convenience for visitors. He appealed to residents, business owners and tourists to cooperate with the authorities for the effective implementation of the new traffic plan.

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