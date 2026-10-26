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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bishop Cotton School alumni reconnect through ‘Walk of Fame’ in Shimla

Bishop Cotton School alumni reconnect through ‘Walk of Fame’ in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Old Cottonians gather for an evening walk in Shimla.
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Alumni of Bishop Cotton School, one of the country’s most prestigious schools, participated in the Old Cottonians Walk of Fame, an elegant evening walk from the iconic Scandal Point on Mall Road to Hotel Marina in Shimla on Friday evening.

The walk was part of OC Week, celebrated annually at the school as a reunion of its old boys. Old Cottonians from different parts of the world travel to Shimla to take part in the occasion, participating in a range of games and sports and interacting with the school’s current pupils. Set against the timeless charm of Shimla’s historic streets, the evening offered alumni an opportunity to reconnect, exchange experiences and strengthen the bonds that unite generations of the school’s former pupils.

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The event celebrated the enduring spirit of brotherhood, lifelong friendships and the shared heritage of the school’s alumni.

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Among the distinguished participants were Manav Singh, President of the Old Cottonians Association of India (OCA) and Founder and Chairman of Imperial Holding Group; Nakul Anand, Vice President of the OCA and Chairman of Tricone Luxury Hotels; Rakesh Alfred, Designated Headmaster; Praveen Dharma, Senior Faculty Member of Bishop Cotton School; and Captain Vivek Bhasin, Member of the school’s Board of Governors.

A school spokesperson said the Old Cottonians Walk of Fame was more than just an evening walk; it was a celebration of the values of friendship, fellowship and belonging that have remained at the heart of the Cottonian spirit.

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“The gathering reflected the strength of a legacy built over generations, where shared memories and experiences continue to foster meaningful connections long after school days have passed,” he said.

The evening concluded with a memorable celebration of the Old Cottonian fraternity, reaffirming the enduring bonds between its members and their continued pride in the school’s legacy.

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