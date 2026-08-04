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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bishop Cotton School alumnus Vishwesh Negi appointed India’s next Ambassador to Iran

Bishop Cotton School alumnus Vishwesh Negi appointed India’s next Ambassador to Iran

2002-batch IFS officer’s appointment hailed as a matter of pride for the Shimla school

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:21 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Vishwesh Negi. Image credit/X @SpokespersonMoD
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2002-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and distinguished alumnus of the Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, Vishwesh Negi has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Government of India.

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Born on March 31, 1977, Negi was a member of Lefroy House and belonged to the 1994 batch of the school.

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Headmaster Mathew P. John, along with the staff, students, alumni and the entire school fraternity, extended heartfelt congratulations to Negi on his appointment. John said the school wished him every success as he assumes this important responsibility of strengthening diplomatic ties between India and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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“His appointment to one of India’s most significant diplomatic assignments is a matter of great honour for his alma mater and reflects a career built on unwavering dedication, exemplary public service and diplomatic excellence,” said John.

“From his formative years at BCS to representing India on the global stage, Negi’s journey embodies the values of integrity, leadership and commitment that the school has upheld for over 165 years. His remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration to generations of young Cottonians, reaffirming that perseverance and excellence can lead to the highest levels of national service,” he said.

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“BCS remains proud of the accomplishments of its Old Cottonians, who continue to make significant contributions across diverse fields, both in India and around the world,” the Headmaster said.

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