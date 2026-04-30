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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bishop Cotton School Shimla records 100 per cent pass rate in ICSE, ISC

Bishop Cotton School Shimla records 100 per cent pass rate in ICSE, ISC

Dev Moon Jhanji topped Class 10 (ICSE) with 98.8%, while Aarav Tushar Wadaskar secured 97.8% in Class 12 (ISC)

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:10 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. Photo: Tribune file
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Students of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, one of the most prestigious schools in town, excelled in the ICSE and ISC exams, achieving a 100 per cent pass rate in both Class 10 and 12.

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Dev Moon Jhanji of Curzon House topped Class 10 (ICSE) with 98.8%, while Aarav Tushar Wadaskar of Lefroy House secured 97.8% in Class 12 (ISC).

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Mathew P John, Headmaster of the school, said, “We are proud of our students’ remarkable performance. Their hard work and dedication has yielded exceptional results. Congratulations to the students, parents, and teachers on this achievement.”

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