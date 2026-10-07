Bishop Cotton School to host U-14 all-India soccer tournament

Bishop Cotton School (BCS), one of the prestigious schools in the state capital, is set to host the Under-14 All-India Inter-School Soccer Tournament 2026, bringing together young footballers from leading schools across the country for five days of competitive sport, camaraderie and sportsmanship.

As many as eight schools from across the country, including A P S Dagshai, The Roots Country School, Baghi, La Martiniere College, Lucknow, Mayo College, Ajmer, Daly College, Indore, Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and Auckland House Boys’ School, will participate in the tournament.

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The opening ceremony will be held on October 7, with Mathew John, Headmaster of Bishop Cotton School, as the chief guest. Following the Headmaster’s address, the tournament will commence with the inaugural match.

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The tournament will conclude on October 10, when the final match will be played. The final day will also feature a march past by all participating teams, prize distribution, the Chief Guest’s address and the formal declaration of the tournament’s closure. The chief guest for the closing ceremony will be announced later.

The tournament is being coordinated by an organising committee headed by Mathew John, while Vikram Singh, Bursar, is the vice-chairman. Praveen Dharma, Registrar, is the secretary, and Gurprit Singh, Director of Sports, is the organising secretary of the tournament.

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Speaking about the event, the Headmaster said the tournament provided an exciting platform for Under-14 players to test their skills, compete at a high level and experience the values of teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship that lie at the heart of school sport.

“With young footballers converging on the Queen of the Hills, the Under-14 All-India Inter-School Soccer Tournament 2026 promises to be a celebration of skill, discipline, teamwork, healthy competition and the enduring spirit of school sport,” he said.