Bishu fairs reflect our cultural soul, must be preserved: Anirudh

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on Monday emphasised the importance of preserving traditional festivals while attending the three-day Bishu Fair at Gadeog village in Bani gram panchayat, near Theog in Shimla district. Addressing the gathering on the concluding day of the fair — which is held once every 20 years — he described such events as an integral part of Himachal’s rich cultural heritage.

“In today’s world of modern entertainment, many of our age-old customs are fading. It is our responsibility to protect and pass on our traditions to the younger generation,” Singh said. He added that cultural events like Bishu not only strengthen social bonds but also serve as a living connection to the region’s history and identity.

Highlighting government efforts in the gram panchayat, the minister said over Rs 50 lakh has been spent on development works in the past two years.

“Forest Rights Act (FRA) clearances have been obtained for all four major roads in the area, paving the way for improved connectivity,” he said. Singh also addressed the pressing issue of water supply, noting that steps are being taken to ensure long-term solutions.

“We are hopeful that the Kurpan Khad water scheme will reach Fagu by next year, addressing the area’s drinking water needs,” he said.

The minister’s presence at the Bishu fair was widely welcomed by the local community, who expressed appreciation for the government’s continued support of rural development and cultural preservation.