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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bittu inaugurates district-level Children’s Science Congress in Hamirpur

Bittu inaugurates district-level Children’s Science Congress in Hamirpur

Says Science Congress fosters scientific temper among students

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Sunil Sharma Bittu at the Children’s Science Congress at Dugha in Hamirpur.
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Children’s Science Congress not only provides children with a platform to showcase their talent but also helps foster a scientific temper, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while inaugurating the District-Level Children’s Science Congress at SD Public School here today.

The event is being organised under the aegis of the Department of School Education and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE). Students from government and private schools across various subdivisions of Hamirpur district are participating in the event.

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Sunil Sharma Bittu said many of these students could go on to become scientists, engineers, doctors and other professionals, making significant contributions to the nation. He emphasised that education extends beyond academics and that it is equally important to nurture creativity, innovation and broad-minded thinking among children.

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Earlier, District Science Coordinator Rajesh Gautam gave a detailed overview of the event.

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