BJP accuses Sukhu of giving false data on payments to contractors, stages walkout

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 21

The BJP today accused the government of presenting false data on payments made to contractors for development works in the Public Works and Jal Shakti departments and walked out of the Vidhan Sabha.

The BJP accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of misleading the House while responding to a question asked by Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma during the Question Hour. The ruling and opposition members traded charges while Sharma accused the Chief Minister of giving false data.

Sukhu said that payments had already been made to the contractors and if anybody had been left out, the BJP could share the details. “We know how to fight for the legitimate rights of Himachal and get our due,” he added.

To Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar’s question on allowing controlled cultivation of cannabis, Sukhu said that a committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi would present its report in the Assembly tomorrow.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that cannabis cultivation could lead to greater addiction. He added that there was a mixed response to the issue on social media. The Chief Minister assured Thakur that the final decision on allowing cannabis cultivation would be taken only after discussions in the House.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur raised the issue of encroachment in Himachal territory by Ladakh, 35 km in Shinku La and 14 km in Sarchu. He also stressed the need for steps to mitigate the impact of 65,000 vehicles crossing the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang every week.

