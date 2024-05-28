BJP: Act against Congress for maligning Kangana

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

The BJP today lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Congress leaders for allegedly defaming its candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut on social media.

The complaint was filed with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg against the Congress leaders and their Facebook pages for allegedly spreading a false propaganda against Kangana. The BJP demanded strict action against these leaders and the social media pages for maligning Kangana.

State BJP’s election cell convener JC Sharma said that ever since the party had declared Kangana as its candidate from Mandi, the Congress had launched a tirade against her with false facts. “Indecent remarks are being made, raising questions on the privacy and character of a woman, which is totally unacceptable,” he added. He demanded that an FIR be lodged against Congress spokesperson Gurvaksh Singh Thakur.

