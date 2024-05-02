 BJP all set to target Congress Kangra candidate Anand as ‘outsider’ : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
Satpal Raizada and Anand Sharma



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 1

The Congress has sprung a surprise by fielding former Union Minister and four-time Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma from the Kangra parliamentary constituency. The nod to Satpal Raizada’s candidature from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, though, has come on expected lines. Raizada, a former legislator from Una, was the frontrunner for the ticket from the outset, except for the brief period when the Congress toyed with the idea of fielding Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri or his daughter Aastha Agnihotri against Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Sharma, meanwhile, was nowhere in the race for the ticket until the very end. The Congress considered several names, former minister Asha Kumari and first-time MLA RS Bali being the most prominent for the seat before finalising Sharma’s name.

Having been a four-time Rajya Sabha MP and the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, he will enter the fray with an envious wealth of experience. However, it will not be an easy ride for him in Kangra. He doesn’t hail from the Kangra parliamentary constituency and the BJP will play the “outsider” card to the hilt. Also, he is not too familiar with electoral politics - he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time. He contested the Assembly poll only once, from Shimla in 1982, wherein he lost to BJP’s Daulat Ram.

Nevertheless, given his knowledge, experience and oratory skills, he is more than capable of punching holes in the BJP narrative. Also, he and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are known to be close to each other and hence the latter will go the extra mile to see him through. The other factor that could go in his favour is the fact that his opponent, Rajeev Bhardwaj, isn’t a political heavyweight and is making his debut in electoral politics.

Meanwhile, Raizada has a relatively much bigger challenge in trying to stop Anurag Thakur from securing his fifth consecutive victory from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. Having lost to BJP’s Satpal Satti in the Assembly elections from Una, Raizada will have to punch above his weight to stop Anurag.

It is believed that the party high command wanted a stronger candidate to stop Anurag’s continuing victory march. The move did not fructify as both Agnihotri and his daughter refused to contest citing their personal circumstances. Meanwhile, much before his name was finalised, Raizada had started the ground work, knowing that it would require a big effort to stop Anurag.

Satpal Raizada
Age: 53
Hometown: Una

Political background:

  • Member of NSUI
  • Lost Assembly poll in 2012
  • Elected Una MLA in 2017
  • Lost 2022 Assembly poll

Anand Sharma
Age: 71
Hometown: Shimla

Political background:

  • Founder member of NSUI
  • Elected to Rajya Sabha in 1984, 2004, 2010, 2016
  • Minister for Commerce
  • MS for External Affairs

