BJP alleges Congress govt misused disaster relief funds

Solan, May 29

The BJP today alleged that the Congress government misused funds meant for disaster relief and development of the state and distributed these among their favourites.

Suresh Kashyap, BJP candidate for the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency and the sitting MP, said this during a mass contact programme held at Pachhad and Solan today.

“Disaster-hit people have been denied their due aid at a time when they need it the most. Now, the lies of the Congress would be exposed,” asserted Kashyap.

“The conscious voters of Himachal should show their wisdom and oust this government which is merely propagating lies. They are trying to rob the Dalits, backward classes and tribal of their reservation,” the Shimla MP said.

“The BJP is committed to protecting rights of the people and will not allow the reservation of the SC, the ST and the OBC categories to be taken away under any circumstances,” he said.

He said, “On one hand there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the country is progressing rapidly, while on the other there are a bunch of corrupt people like the INDIA Alliance who have aversion towards our nation’s culture.”

“Many leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Congress, Jharkhand Government and the Aam Aadmi Party have been found involved in corruption,” Kashyap said.

“Money has been recovered from the houses of Mamata Banerjee’s ministers while more than Rs 365 crore has been found from the house of a Congress MP, Rs 29 crore cash has been recovered from the house of a Jharkhand minister’s PA and Arvind Kejriwal is out on bail in a liquor scam. Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail,” claimed Kashyap.

Kashyap said the Congress government was afraid of building a road on the border while Modi had scripted a new story of success for creating the border infrastructure. The Atal Tunnel was also completed by the BJP government. “The Congress called the country illiterate whereas today every Indian is doing digital transactions and 40 per cent of digital transactions in the world are happening in India. Earlier, votes were sought in the name of caste, religion and region, but today politics of development is being played,” he added.

