BJP alleges law and order breakdown

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Rajeev Bindal submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here today alleging that law and order had collapsed in the state.

The BJP leaders cited the gruesome murder of a youth in Salooni area of Chamba district and alleged that law and order had collapsed in the state under the Congress government. They said that in the six months of the Congress government, over 40 cases of murder, over 150 rapes and 183 kidnapping cases had been registered.

They said that the Chamba youth was gruesomely murdered. “Such brutality was unheard of in the state. The case has made people terrified,” they alleged and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the case, daily hearing in a fast-track court and capital punishment for the accused.

Also, they said that the credentials of the people of a particular community coming to the state for business should be verified, as reports suggested that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were settling in Himachal.