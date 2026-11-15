BJP alleges rising land-mafia activities in Palampur; seeks CM’s intervention

The BJP on Saturday alleged that incidents of land grabbing were on the rise in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the Palampur region. The party claimed that land mafias were attempting to take possession of private, religious and institutional properties through fraud, intimidation and manipulation of revenue records.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma alleged that Palampur had emerged as a hub of land-grabbing activities, with even temple and monastery properties coming under threat. He cited the case of the Anant Ram Temple in Lahla, where, he claimed, a woman had sought ownership rights over 36 kanal and 7 marla of temple land on the basis of a will purportedly executed by its caretaker, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma maintained that land belonging to religious institutions, including temples, mosques, gurdwaras, trusts and societies, could not be transferred to individuals under revenue laws. Questioning the circumstances surrounding the alleged will, he said it had not been acted upon during the caretaker’s lifetime and noted that a similar attempt to claim the property had reportedly been made in 2010.

He also raised concerns over land belonging to the Shakti Charitable Trust in Palampur, alleging that a 10-km road had been constructed through forest land after the felling of more than 100 trees in an attempt to encroach upon the trust’s property. He accused the Forest Department and the police of failing to act despite the alleged violations.

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Referring to a woman linked to the dispute, Sharma said she had recently approached the Prime Minister seeking protection after allegedly receiving death threats. He claimed that she had been forced to vacate her rented accommodation at short notice and that her belongings were thrown onto the street in the presence of police personnel. He demanded an inquiry into the allegations and the role of the police.

The BJP spokesperson also referred to an earlier case involving an alleged attempt to grab 110 kanal of land through a forged will, which, he said, was taken up by the government after he raised the issue.

Sharma said such incidents had raised concerns about the law-and-order situation in the state and alleged that administrative and revenue officials were not acting in certain cases due to political or other pressure.

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He urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to direct the district administration, police and revenue authorities to investigate all such cases in Palampur and ensure action in accordance with the law. Citing the government’s intervention in a land-grabbing case involving property near Kangra airport, Sharma sought similar action in Palampur.