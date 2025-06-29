DT
BJP announces election for state president; nomination process on June 30

114 delegates from across the state will participate in the voting process
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:49 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
The BJP has announced the election for the party’s state president and National Council members in Himachal Pradesh. The election process will be conducted in a democratic manner, with 114 delegates participating in the voting process. The nomination process will take place on June 30, from 12-2 pm at the BJP headquarters in Shimla. The scrutiny of nominations will be done from 2-3 pm, and the withdrawal of nominations will be allowed from 3-5 pm.

The results will be declared on July 1 at 11 am at Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

As many as 114 delegates from across the state will participate in the election process. The list of delegates includes prominent BJP leaders, including Jagat Prakash Nadda and Jai Ram Thakur. The election of the state president and National Council members is a crucial process for the BJP, as it will determine the party's leadership and direction in the state.

