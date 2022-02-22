BJP anti-women: Mahila Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 21

State Congress Mahila Morcha president Jenab Chandel today said that the BJP was anti-women as despite having a majority in both houses of Parliament, the Women Reservation Bill had not been passed.

The party workers took out a march from Chaura Maidan to the Congress office on the Cart Road. Led by Chandel, the activists raised slogans of “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon”, given by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP has never bothered about the safety and empowerment of women and despite having a majority in the Lok Sabh and the Rajya Sabha, the Women Reservation Bill has not been passed,” she said. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha during the UPA government, but ever since there had been no progress. Chandel said the Congress respected and protected women and the party had taken steps to empower them. —