BJP anti-women: Mahila Congress

Shimla, February 21
State Congress Mahila Morcha president Jenab Chandel today said that the BJP was anti-women as despite having a majority in both houses of Parliament, the Women Reservation Bill had not been passed.
The party workers took out a march from Chaura Maidan to the Congress office on the Cart Road. Led by Chandel, the activists raised slogans of “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon”, given by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh.
“The BJP has never bothered about the safety and empowerment of women and despite having a majority in the Lok Sabh and the Rajya Sabha, the Women Reservation Bill has not been passed,” she said. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha during the UPA government, but ever since there had been no progress. Chandel said the Congress respected and protected women and the party had taken steps to empower them. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3