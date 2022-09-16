Himachal BJP appoints district heads for vision document panel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

The BJP’s vision document will be the basis of the formation of a strong government, said MP Sikander Kumar here today. He appointed district heads and co-heads for the BJP Vision Document Committee.

He said the BJP was running a campaign to seek suggestions for the vision document and the heads and co-heads would boost the drive. The BJP had already started a website for the suggestions and it would soon install a suggestion drop box, he added.

Maharaj Krishan Badiyal and Nand Kishore Pathak have been appointed head and co-head for Chamba; Kartar Pathania and Naresh Guleria for Nurpur; Jagdeep Dadwal and Prithi Singh for Dehra; Purohit and Dr HR Noor for Palampur; KC Kanwar and Sunil Manocha for Kangra; Amar Thakur and Ram Tirth for Kullu; Anil Guleria and Ajay Sharma for Sundernagar; and Om Raj Sharma and Kanahiya Lal Thakur for Mandi.

Rasil Singh Mankotia has been appointed head and Anil Kaushal as co-head for Hamirpur; Hari Singh Thakur will head Una district while Rakesh Gautam and Naveen Sharma have been appointed as head and co-head for Bilaspur; Shailender Gupta and Dinesh Thakur for Solan; Sukh Ram Chaudhary and Baldev Tomar for Sirmaur; Hemant Sharma and Guru Dutt Sharma for Shimla; Balbir Verma and Shahi Bala for Mahasu; Rajender Bodh and Shamsher Singh for Lahaul and Spiti and Sanjeev Hara and Raj Pal Negi for Kinnaur.

