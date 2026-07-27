DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP appoints State Conveners and Co-conveners of various cells

BJP appoints State Conveners and Co-conveners of various cells

Himachal BJP President Rajeev Bindal said he was confident that all the appointees will play an active role in spreading the organisation’s ideology, policies and programmes to every section of society

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:01 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
State BJP president Rajeev Bindal. Tribune file.
Advertisement

In an effort to strengthen the organisation, BJP on Monday appointed State Coordinators and Co-ordinators for various party cells.

Advertisement

Making the appointments, State BJP President Rajeev Bindal said he was confident that all the appointees will play an active role in spreading the organisation’s ideology, policies and programmes to every section of society, as well as in strengthening the party organisation down to the booth level.

Advertisement

He said that the BJP’s organisation is its greatest strength and each cell is a powerful medium to strengthen the party’s support base among different sections of society.

Advertisement

Lt Commander Abhishek Patial has been appointed State Convener of the Ex-Servicemen Cell. Brig R.K. Sharma, Col M.S. Katoch, Commander Vijay Jamwal, Subedar Kamlesh Kumar, Subedar Bhagat Singh Wahalwal, and Subedar Vijay Bhatt have been appointed co-conveners.

Kuldeep Rana has been appointed State Convener of the Sports Cell, while Mohit Sood, Ashish Thakur, Rakesh Chauhan and Rajinder Singh Thakur have been given the responsibility of Co-convener.

Advertisement

Prem Pandit has been appointed Convener of the Dev Samaj Cell. Abhishek Patha, Baldev Ranta, Mahant Balyogi Swatantra Maharaj, Jaigopal, Indrapur Jamdagni Rishi, Sushil Kalia, and Ashutosh Sharma have been appointed as Co-conveners.

Basti Ram Sharma has been appointed as the State Convener of the Pharmacist Cell, and Rakesh Chandel as the co-convener. Shivcharan Chauhan has been appointed Convener of the Weavers Cell, and Lata Katoch as the Co-convener.

Manoj Rana has been appointed as the State Convener of the Transport cell, while Pankaj Agarwal, Jitendra Kumar, Raja Thakur and Santosh Shukla have been given the responsibility of Co-convener.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts