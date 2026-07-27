BJP appoints State Conveners and Co-conveners of various cells

In an effort to strengthen the organisation, BJP on Monday appointed State Coordinators and Co-ordinators for various party cells.

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Making the appointments, State BJP President Rajeev Bindal said he was confident that all the appointees will play an active role in spreading the organisation’s ideology, policies and programmes to every section of society, as well as in strengthening the party organisation down to the booth level.

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He said that the BJP’s organisation is its greatest strength and each cell is a powerful medium to strengthen the party’s support base among different sections of society.

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Lt Commander Abhishek Patial has been appointed State Convener of the Ex-Servicemen Cell. Brig R.K. Sharma, Col M.S. Katoch, Commander Vijay Jamwal, Subedar Kamlesh Kumar, Subedar Bhagat Singh Wahalwal, and Subedar Vijay Bhatt have been appointed co-conveners.

Kuldeep Rana has been appointed State Convener of the Sports Cell, while Mohit Sood, Ashish Thakur, Rakesh Chauhan and Rajinder Singh Thakur have been given the responsibility of Co-convener.

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Prem Pandit has been appointed Convener of the Dev Samaj Cell. Abhishek Patha, Baldev Ranta, Mahant Balyogi Swatantra Maharaj, Jaigopal, Indrapur Jamdagni Rishi, Sushil Kalia, and Ashutosh Sharma have been appointed as Co-conveners.

Basti Ram Sharma has been appointed as the State Convener of the Pharmacist Cell, and Rakesh Chandel as the co-convener. Shivcharan Chauhan has been appointed Convener of the Weavers Cell, and Lata Katoch as the Co-convener.

Manoj Rana has been appointed as the State Convener of the Transport cell, while Pankaj Agarwal, Jitendra Kumar, Raja Thakur and Santosh Shukla have been given the responsibility of Co-convener.