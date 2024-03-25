BJP aspirants start campaign for Dharamsala, Kutlehar byelections

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 24

The BJP is yet to take a decision on fielding six Congress rebels, who joined the party yesterday, in the byelections to their Assembly segments which are being held along with the Lok Sabha elections. However, the probable candidates have started campaigning in their constituencies.

The byelections have been announced for the Dharamsala Assembly segment in Kangra district and the Kutlehar Assembly constituency in Una district along with four other seats after the Speaker disqualified six rebel Congress MLAs, including Sudhir Sharma and Davinder Bhutto.

Sources said the BJP top leadership was likely to take a decision on the roles to be given to the six Congress rebels, who joined the party. However, there is speculation that the BJP may field disqualified Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma from the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. The state leadership has reportedly proposed the name of former MLA Vishal Nehria from the Dharamsala seat. Nehria has started campaigning in the constituency.

Interestingly, Nehria was elected to the Himachal Assembly in the 2019 byelection to the Dharamsala seat, which fell vacant after the BJP fielded the then MLA Kishan Kapoor in the Lok Sabha elections from Kangra. The party did not give ticket to Nehria in the 2022 Assembly elections from Dharamsala and instead fielded OBC candidate Rakesh Chaudhary, who lost to Sudhir Sharma. It is yet not clear whether the BJP will again field Nehria to fight the Dharamsala byelection.

After 1985, the Congress had won the Kutlehar Assembly seat in Una district in 2022. Congress candidate Davinder Kumar Bhutto had defeated sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Virender Kanwar and managed to break the BJP bastion after 32 years.

Before that Ram Nath Sharma had won the Kutlehar seat on the Congress ticket in 1985. Kanwar had won the Kutlehar seat four times in 2003, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

However, Bhutto was among the six Congress rebels who were disqualified from the Vidhan Sabha by the Speaker. While the BJP is yet to take a decision on Bhutto’s candidature, Kanwar has started a mass contact programme in Kutlehar. For the Congress, which had won the seat after 32 years, it would be challenging to win the seat again.

