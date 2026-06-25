‘BJP B team, sleeper cell’: Negi hits out at Kinnaur Congress president

The appointment of Nigam Bhandari as president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), Kinnaur, on Wednesday has sparked unrest within the Congress.

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Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who hails from the district, publicly expressed his displeasure over the appointment in the strongest possible terms. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Negi described the newly appointed DCC chief as a “B team of the BJP”, a “sleeper cell within the party” and a “parachute candidate”.

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The state Congress leadership, however, sought to downplay the controversy.

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“Some differences are bound to arise among party workers. It is not a major issue and will soon die down,” said Vinod Zinta, organisational secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

For Negi, though, the issue appears far from minor. The minister seemed upset with the party high command for entrusting the district unit to a leader with whom he claims to have no personal rapport.

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“I have fought several elections, but he never came out to support me. How can a person with whom I am not even on talking terms become the president of my district?” Negi asked.

Taking his criticism a step further, Negi alleged that Bhandari had links with the BJP and functioned as a “sleeper cell” within the Congress.

“We staged several protests against the BJP when we were in the Opposition and many cases were registered against us. Has he ever made a single statement against the BJP? Does he have even one case registered against him?” Negi asked.

He said the appointment of individuals allegedly close to the BJP to key organisational posts was demoralising for dedicated Congress workers.

“These are the sleeper cells within the party that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi often talks about,” he said.

Bhandari, meanwhile, declined to respond directly to the allegations, saying Negi was a senior party leader for whom he had immense respect.

“As district president, I will meet him shortly and try to resolve whatever concerns or resentment he may have,” Bhandari said. “All I can say is that the party high command has entrusted me with a major responsibility, and we need to work together for the organisation.”

Bhandari is currently serving as national general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. He has previously held the post of president of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress.