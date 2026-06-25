BJP-backed candidates win key positions in Panchayat Samiti polls, says Sulah MLA

Senior BJP leader and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has hailed the victory of the party-backed candidates in the Bhedu Mahadev Block Panchayat Samiti polls.

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Sapna Sharma and Mahindra Singh were elected as chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Block Panchayat Samiti, respectively.

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Parmar described their victory as a reflection of the people’s faith in the BJP and growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

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Parmar, who was present during the poll process, said the election of the BJP-backed candidates demonstrated that people continue to support politics based on development, good governance and public service. He expressed confidence that both representatives would work for the welfare of the people and prioritise development activities through the Panchayat Samiti.

He claimed that in the recent Panchayati Raj Institution elections across the state, the BJP-backed candidates had won majority of seats.